Aussie live sheep export trade on the chopping block

Australia is on the way to phasing out live sheep exports by sea.

The federal government has appointed an independent panel chaired by the former CEO of the Murray Darling Basin Authority and senior public servant, Phillip Glyde, to lead a six-month consultation process to map out the steps to the shutdown.

The panel also includes Western Australian agriculture expert Sue Middleton, former federal Labor Northern Territory MP Warren Snowdon and former RSCPA CEO Heather Neil.

“Phasing out live sheep exports by sea is a complex issue that will impact farmers, businesses, our trading partners, and the communities that participate in the trade,” Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said on Friday.

“I am also conscious that the wider Australian community is interested in the phase-out, including those that want to see animal welfare maintained and improved.”

Mr Watt said he wanted to ensure the phase-out was orderly, adding it wouldn’t take effect in this term of the Labor government.

The live sheep export trade is worth about $85 million a year.

The panel will provide its report to the government by September 30.