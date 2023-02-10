Treasurers to discuss power and gas bills, housing plan

Live

Rising power and gas bills and making housing more affordable will be on the agenda of a meeting of treasurers.

However, the timing of bill relief – promised at the federal election last year – is far from certain.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said it was “not an easy process to work through”.

“But we’ll continue to do that because we want to make sure that we can do everything we can to relieve this pressure,” he told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

The online meeting, hosted by federal treasurer Jim Chalmers, comes as the Reserve Bank prepares to release its latest statement on monetary policy.

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday lifted the cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.35 per cent.

The statement will go into more detail about the RBA board’s decision to push ahead with the rate rise and flag further hikes in months ahead to tackle rampant inflation.

It will also update key economic forecasts.

Dr Chalmers said he looked forward to working on some of the biggest economic challenges facing the nation.

“We’ll further our efforts to address housing affordability and supply and discuss the work we will do in coming months to develop a pipeline of new affordable housing projects under the National Housing Accord announced at the budget,” he said.

“Negotiations around the rollout of the government’s energy price relief plan will continue.”

Dr Chalmers said in an opinion article published on Friday the government was seeking to address inflation through energy bill relief, and cheaper medicines and child care, while being careful with overall budget spending.

It was also reforming the economy through fee-free TAFE, a National Reconstruction Fund, and programs to unlock more affordable housing.

Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley said the government’s plans for more spending, including via the National Reconstruction Fund, would drive up inflation and interest rates.

She was also sceptical about the promised power bill relief.

“I’d like to see Jim Chalmers remember the promise that his government made that life will be cheaper under me, and that matters for Australian households and businesses that are expecting cheaper electricity prices,” she told reporters in Canberra.

“We’ve got no idea when it’s coming.”

The treasurers’ meeting will also include a discussion on women’s economic participation led by Finance Minister Katy Gallagher and, for the first time, a local government representative will attend.

The National Housing Accord is an agreement with the private sector, states and territories to build one million new homes over five years from 2024.

– AAP