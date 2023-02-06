Parliament pays tribute to late senator Molan

Live

Jim Molan has been remembered as a patriot and dedicated serviceman by his parliamentary colleagues.

The Liberal senator for NSW died at the age of 72 last month after a battle with cancer.

His family watched from the Senate gallery as tributes were made in Canberra on Monday, the first sitting day of the year.

Opposition Senate leader Simon Birmingham thanked the former major general for his service to the nation.

Mr Molan’s 40-year military career included deployments to countries including Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Iraq.

“It’s clear Jim’s life had touched and earned the respect of countless individuals,” Senator Birmingham said.

“Australia has lost a patriot in the best sense of that word and a serviceman who demonstrated an unwavering dedication to the safety and security of our nation.

“He was a man of principle who was willing to make sacrifices for his beliefs and embody the best of service to his nation.”

Foreign Minister Penny Wong reflected on her interactions with the late senator, saying he would often address her in Bahasa Indonesian.

Senator Wong, who was born in Malaysia and speaks fluent Bahasa, said he was always deeply respectful.

“Jim Molan was a person who placed high importance on personal character and integrity, no more so than in his own conduct,” she said.

“Selamat pagi bu (good morning, ma’am), he would say. Those who speak any Indonesian would know that is a very respectful manner of address.

“He leaves a legacy of professionalism, of dedication and of service.”

She also honoured his “deep convictions in his lifetime of service”.

“Australia owes a debt of gratitude to Jim Molan for his dedicated service to our country in our defence force, through public policy and in our parliament,” Senator Wong said.

Mr Molan was elected to the Senate in 2017 before being defeated at the 2019 general election, returning months later to fill a casual vacancy.

He was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in 2021 and took leave from parliament for treatment.

His health deteriorated rapidly after Christmas and he died on January 16.

– AAP