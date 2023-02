Police ministers to work on national gun register

Live

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says national cabinet has agreed to the need for a national gun database co-ordinating weapons registers across the states and territories, declaring “we need to do better”.

Speaking after the meeting with the nation’s premiers and chief ministers in Canberra on Friday, Mr Albanese said they had agreed to a “nationally coordinated approach to the management of firearms” following the fatal Queensland shootout which claimed the lives of two police officers and a good Samaritan.

“It’s quite clear that we need to do better in co-operation between jurisdictions when it comes to firearms,” he told reporters.

“That was part of the issue that’s been identified in Queensland.”

Mr Albanese said national cabinet received a high level briefing by ASIO director-general Mike Burgess about the rise of right-wing extremism in Australia and of so-called “sovereign citizens”.

“The commonwealth will always make available our senior national security advisors to state and territory governments to deal with the challenges that are there of keeping people safe,” he said.

The nation’s police ministers will report back to national cabinet mid this year, with options to implement a national firearms register.

“It’s agreed that would be a necessary measure,” Mr Albanese said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk led the discussion, with the backing of other state premiers, on increased information sharing between law enforcement agencies across jurisdictions.

Arriving at Parliament House ahead of the talks, Ms Palaszczuk said she was a “really keen” supporter of a national firearms register.

“I’ll be raising it at national cabinet especially after the tragic deaths of (Constables) Matthew (Arnold) and Rachel (McCrow) that were felt right across Australia,” she said.

“The national firearms registry will absolutely help – it will give agencies that opportunity to be able to log in and see who owns firearms.”

Ms Palaszczuk said she expected the support of her counterparts to get the database up and running.

WA Premier Mark McGowan said he backed the move, and that the establishment of a national register “has to happen”.

“We have to have fewer guns in our community and we have to have more easy tracing and tracking of guns across our community … it’s a no-brainer,” he told reporters in Canberra.

In December last year, Queensland police officers Constable Matthew Arnold and Constable Rachel McCrow were murdered on a Wieambilla property, more than 300km west of Brisbane, by a trio of conspiracy theorists.

– AAP