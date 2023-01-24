PM to visit ‘crisis’ in Alice Springs

Live

The prime minister will visit Alice Springs with growing concerns over youth violence and anti-social behaviour one of his ministers branded a crisis.

Anthony Albanese will touch down in the red centre in the “near future”, with speculation it may be as early as Tuesday.

Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles is reportedly travelling there on Tuesday to discuss the issue with locals.

Federal frontbencher Bill Shorten says the crisis warrants immediate attention but resolving the violence cannot just be a uniform police issue.

“It will be tackling the root causes of what’s causing the heartache and the distress,” he told Sky News on Tuesday.

“It is a crisis. There’s no question.”

He added that the people of Alice Springs didn’t want heavy-handed intervention from Canberra.

Ms Fyles was also steadfast against a federal intervention similar to that instigated by John Howard in 2007, which included strict curbs on the sale of alcohol and the quarantining of welfare payments among a suite of measures.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said there would be outrage if a similar crime spree was happening in capital cities and branded it “the biggest issue in our country today”.

“There are reports of kids running around with machetes, children not wanting to go back home because they feel it’s unsafe to stay there so they’re out committing crimes,” he told Nine’s Today Show on Tuesday.

“It’s a law and order and crime problem and we want those kids to grow up in a safe environment and the prime minister has the resources, has the ability, and should show the leadership to deal with this issue.”