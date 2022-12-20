Kevin Rudd appointed Australia’s ambassador to US

Live

Former Labor prime minister Kevin Rudd will be Australia’s next ambassador to the US.

Dr Rudd’s appointment was announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Tuesday.

“Dr Rudd brings unmatched experience to the role,” they said in a joint statement.

“He has served as prime minister, foreign minister, held prominent academic roles and worked extensively in the United States.”

Dr Rudd was Australia’s 26th prime minister from 2007-2010 and took the job again in 2013 before Labor lost government. He was foreign minister between 2010 and 2012.

He was ousted as prime minister by Julia Gillard, who was then herself ousted by Dr Rudd.

Asked about the appointment, Mr Albanese said Dr Rudd would be an “outstanding” representative in Washington and would conduct himself in a way that would bring credit to Australia.

“Kevin Rudd will be seen in the United States as a very significant appointment – I’m appointing a former prime minister,” Mr Albanese said.

“I am very pleased that Kevin Rudd is prepared to do this. He certainly doesn’t need to do this.

“He’s doing it out of a part of what he sees as his service obligation to the country that he loves. I am sure that he will serve very well.”

Dr Rudd said in a statement shortly after Tuesday’s announcement that he was “greatly honoured by the Australian government’s decision” to name him as US ambassador.

Dr Rudd, who is head of the Asia Society, has a strong knowledge of the US, as well as China, and has extensive links to the global community.

He expects to begin his new role in March.

Mr Albanese plans to visit the US next year.

