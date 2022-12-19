Housing tops parliament’s new year agenda

Live

Affordable housing will be the next parliamentary priority as the federal government releases its promised plan to help ease the crisis.

After addressing election commitments to tackle climate change, childcare costs and establish a national anti-corruption commission in 2022, the government has revealed housing as being first on the agenda for 2023.

Proposed laws to establish the Housing Australia Future Fund as well as two independent advisory bodies have been published.

Consultation on the proposals will be open until mid-January ahead of parliament’s return in February.

The $10 billion future fund is expected to provide ongoing investment returns which will go towards new social and affordable homes.

Housing Minister Julie Collins said returns from the fund would deliver the government’s commitment of 30,000 new social and affordable homes in the fund’s first five years.

This would include 4,000 homes for women and children impacted by family and domestic violence or older women at risk of homelessness.

The fund would also commit $200 million for housing repair, maintenance and improvement in remote Indigenous communities, $100 million for crisis and transitional options and $30 million to build housing and fund specialist services for veterans at risk of homelessness.

“Having a safe and affordable place to call home is critical for Australians,” Ms Collins said.

“Our ambitious housing agenda will help ensure there will be a pipeline delivering new homes for Australians, and this fund will be a major component.”

The proposed laws include establishing the bodies Housing Australia and the National Housing Supply and Affordability Council which would provide independent advice.

The council would be asked to advise on the development of a National Housing and Homelessness Plan, which will set out what is needed to reduce homelessness and make it easier to buy or rent a home.

Ms Collins said the draft legislation is expected to be introduced into the parliament early next year.

– AAP