Power relief plan heads to the Senate

Energy relief measures have cleared their first parliamentary hurdle despite attempts from the crossbench and opposition to amend the proposed laws.

The new laws would cap gas at $12 a gigajoule, introduce a mandatory code of conduct for the gas market and roll out power bill support for welfare recipients.

Parliament was recalled for an extraordinary sitting day to pass the measures and MPs were given shorter time limits for debate.

Labor has a majority in the lower house but the cross bench also voted with the government, resulting in 85 votes for and 41 votes against.

The Greens and independent senator David Pocock have confirmed they would side with the government in the Senate.

Greens leader Adam Bandt sought an amendment to freeze power bills for the next two years by increasing taxes on gas and coal companies but was unsuccessful.

Independent MP Andrew Wilkie also supported a windfall tax on energy companies who were “shamelessly profiteering” off the war in Ukraine and soaring prices, at the expense of Australian consumers.

An amendment from independent Monique Ryan requiring the government to explain how they reached their proposed price cap was also voted down.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government was in discussions with the consumer watchdog about the best way to make the details that informed its decision public.

He urged MPs to choose to help Australians who are being confronted with “unsustainable, unacceptable” energy price rises by supporting the proposal.

“Without intervention, next financial year retail gas prices are expected to increase by a further 20 per cent and electricity prices by a further 36 per cent,” he told parliament.

Dr Chalmers said the government respected the role the gas industry played in Australia’s economy but had a responsibility to find a solution to protect Australians from increasing power bills.

The coalition voted against passing the bill and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said while he backed relief measures he did not want market intervention.

But Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the former coalition government had been “addicted to power and hopeless on energy”.

He said voting against the bill was being part of the problem rather than the solution.

Mr Dutton said the government appeared to be “building the plane on the runway” when it came to energy relief and had presented a plan at the last minute.

He said the government’s proposal would create market uncertainty and reduce investment which would ultimately make bills go up.

Yet Australian Energy Regulator chair Clare Savage said energy contracts for next financial year were already heading in the right direction, easing fears prices were set to skyrocket.

She said government modelling showing prices would be $230 less than expected was likely around the mark.

The treasurer urged all MPs to be on the “right side” of solving the nation’s energy woes.

“The Australian people expect us to act in their interests here, they are watching and they will know who stood up for them in this place today,” he said.

– AAP