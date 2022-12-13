Greens firm on no compo for fossil fuel firms

Live

The Greens will push for an energy bill freeze, higher taxes for corporations and support for households to switch out expensively-run gas appliances in talks to pass the Albanese government’s relief measures.

Senators and MPs from the minor party met virtually ahead of parliament returning on Thursday for a special sitting to debate and pass the laws.

Labor will need the votes of either the Coalition or the Greens plus one crossbencher to get the laws through the Senate.

Greens leader Adam Bandt told reporters the party room did not support coal corporations receiving government compensation.

Coal companies ‘should be compensating people’

“Coal corporations should be compensating the people, not the other way around,” he said.

Mr Bandt said while the Greens were yet to see the final proposed legislation from the government, his understanding was that it would not include any provisions to compensate coal companies.

He would continue to push for additional relief measures including a freeze on power bills at pre-crisis levels and help for households to switch out gas appliances.

“We don’t want to be in a situation in 12 months’ time where people are still stuck on expensive and dirty gas appliances because if the price caps lift, then the price of gas is going to go up as well,” he told reporters in Melbourne.

Better deal for all Australians

“We’ve got to find a way of getting people off … expensive appliances with the Commonwealth meeting costs so that they can get on to cheaper, cleaner, renewable energy.”

Mr Bandt said he was hopeful his talks with the government would result in a better deal for all Australians.

“It is disappointing that the government still doesn’t want to put a windfall tax on these coal and gas corporations and freeze power bills … we’re going to keep pushing,” he said.

“My efforts over the next 24 hours will be to talk to the government in good faith … where we get at least some of those concerns addressed.”

Labor could secure backing of Coalition

It is still possible Labor could secure the backing of the Coalition for the bill, which will provide for a 12-month price cap of $12 per gigajoule through a “gas market emergency price order”, applying to uncontracted gas offered on the wholesale market.

The laws also set up mandatory “gas market codes” to regulate the supply and purchase of gas, which the government will implement in relation to wholesale gas.

At the same time, the federal government will work with NSW and Queensland on a temporary coal price cap of $125 a tonne.

Opposition energy spokesman Ted O’Brien told ABC Radio the Coalition was “open minded” to the energy relief measures but was still sceptical about some of the plans put forward.

Dutton says plan could lead to higher bills

Yet Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said the government’s energy plan could lead to higher bills because of its intervention in the market.

“What the government should be doing is putting more supply into the system, working with the companies, not against them, because I fear in this package that it’s going to actually drive prices up,” he said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said while the government was looking at long-term options to getting more supply in the market, the price caps would bring short-term relief to customers including manufacturers.

“It will allow for profits to continue to be made and it’s a reasonable measure and it’s a responsible measure,” he told Sydney radio 2SM.

Industry Minister Ed Husic said the government would be watching the industry closely following suggestions the price caps would encourage gas companies to put more of their supply on the spot market.

-AAP