News Politics Australian Politics Brittany Higgins reaches confidential settlement
Live

Brittany Higgins reaches confidential settlement

Brittany Higgins has reached a legal settlement with the Commonwealth. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Brittany Higgins has reached a confidential settlement with the Commonwealth after the former political staffer’s claims of sexual assault at Parliament House.

Lawyer Noor Blumer, acting for Ms Higgins, issued a brief statement on Tuesday.

“At a mediation held today, the Commonwealth and Ms Higgins settled her claims,” Ms Blumer said.

“At the request of Ms Higgins, the parties have agreed that the terms of the settlement are confidential.”

Earlier in December, Ms Higgins’ civil action named three respondents in her action: Senators Linda Reynolds and Michaelia Cash as well as the Commonwealth. Senator Reynolds is since believed to have been removed from the claim.

The documents set out Ms Higgins’ intention to sue for sexual harassment, sex discrimination, disability discrimination, negligence, and victimisation.

At the time, the claim was expected to be worth about $3 million, including $2.5 million for future economic loss, past economic loss approaching $100,000 and general damages of $100,000.

None of those figures were mentioned on Tuesday.

“The parties welcome the fact of the settlement,” Ms Blumer said.

Ms Higgins alleges she was raped in 2019 by Bruce Lehrmann inside Senator Reynolds’ ministerial office, for whom they both worked as staffers.

Mr Lehrmann has consistently denied the allegation. His trial in the ACT Supreme Court was derailed by juror misconduct. Prosecutors decided not to pursue further action.

Following the 2019 federal election, Ms Higgins moved to the office of then-employment minister Michaelia Cash to work as a media advisor.

Mr Lehrmann is also considering an insurance claim and defamation action.

Topics:

Brittany Higgins
Follow Us

Live News

hobbiton airbnb
Booking soon: A Lord of the Rings overnighter for just $10
stage three tax cuts
Only one way to go on stage three tax cuts: Two wise men to PM
subsidised psychology appointments
Anxiety for patients, anger for clinicians as subsidised psychology visits cut by half
Globes nominees celebrate on the down low and play the ‘wait and see’ game after diversity scandal
The White Lotus
The White Lotus delivered on many levels: What’s ahead for next batch of picture-perfect travellers?
data breaches
Australia ranks worst in the world for data breaches, with 22 accounts hacked every minute