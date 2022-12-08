Coal price cap decision not yet reached

Live

Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the federal government is yet to reach a decision to cap coal and gas prices ahead of a key energy meeting, but “temporary” interventions are on the table.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen will meet his state and territory counterparts in Brisbane on Thursday to discuss long-term strategies to drive down power prices and the next steps in Australia’s transition to renewables.

The ministers will also settle on a model for a capacity mechanism, something Mr Bowen said had been in the “too-hard basket” for too long.

“It’s really a keep-the-lights-on mechanism to ensure that our transition to renewables happens more quickly and in a more orderly fashion,” he told ABC News.

The proposed capacity mechanism is expected to guarantee energy supply while not undermining emissions targets or being used as an excuse to keep coal and gas generators operating.

On Friday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will meet virtually with premiers and chief ministers for national cabinet, after he tested positive to COVID.

Asked if the government had resolved to cap the wholesale coal price at $125 and the gas price at $13 a gigajoule, Dr Chalmers said no.

He said one level of government could not work alone to address the issue and it needed collaboration from all.

“We are very concerned that the prospects of higher energy prices … There is a case here for temporary, responsible, sensible but meaningful interventions in the markets, to see if we can take some of the sting out of these high energy prices,” he told ABC Radio.

“This is a challenge of such complexity and such consequence for industry and for Australians around the country, that it needs to be a genuine partnership between governments.”

Opposition spokeswoman Karen Andrews said the government was yet to explain what it was planning and how this would affect consumers. Nor had it confirmed if there had been negotiations with energy generators.

“The federal government hasn’t gone in with a longer-term plan, a longer-term vision … and now they’re in a position of scrambling around,” she told Sky News.

Ms Andrews said if the government compensated the states for lost royalties from a cap on coal, that would mean a cost to the taxpayer.

Mr Bowen said he had read “various things” in newspapers about what the Commonwealth was proposing, but most had not been accurate.

“I’ve seen lots of stories written about what we’ve been discussing … some of them have had some truth to it and some of them haven’t,” he said.

Mr Bowen said the federal government had considered all the options carefully, and had discussed “in good faith” with the states.

“We need to weigh up existing contracts and [have] sensible, grown-up management of existing contractual arrangements,” he said.

He said the government wanted state and Commonwealth powers in the energy market to be used as effectively as possible to help bring down prices.

October’s federal budget made a shocking forecast of a 56 per cent increase in electricity prices, and 44 per cent in gas prices, for households over the next two years without government intervention.

– AAP