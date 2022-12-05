News Coronavirus Power talks off as PM laid low with COVID
Updated:
Live

Power talks off as PM laid low with COVID

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says is up to date with his COVID-19 booster shots. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has tested positive for COVID-19 a second time and gone into isolation.

Mr Albanese has postponed a meeting of state and territory leaders, which was set to address solutions to high energy prices.

“This afternoon I had a routine PCR test which has returned a positive result for COVID-19,” he said on Monday.

“I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours well.”

The prime minister is up to date with his booster shots.

Meeting was set to focus on energy prices

The upcoming national cabinet meeting was set to focus on energy prices, with the federal government determined to act on soaring power bills before Christmas.

Mr Albanese wants to strike a balance between coal and gas companies making a profit and households and small businesses affording to keep the lights on.

“I don’t think there is a premier or chief minister who will sit back and say ‘yep, this is all OK’ as prices continue to rise,” he said before the meeting was postponed.

The prime minister’s planned trip to Papua New Guinea next week is also up in the air.

Mr Albanese first contracted COVID during the federal election campaign, forcing him into isolation for a week.

He still managed to campaign and do interviews from home but his frontbench team took charge of the bustling media schedule.

-AAP

Topics:

Anthony Albanese COVID-19
Follow Us

Live News

Brittany Higgins
Lehrmann to also seek compo in fallout from Higgins charges
mother daughter raccoon
Brave mum wrestles daughter from grip of frenzied raccoon
Pictured is Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for ‘sale disaster’
Watch: Energy prices to the fore at national cabinet; killer on the run after beach stabbing
prince harry meghan markle
‘Brits need lesson’: Prince Harry in damage control after UK tabloid splashes ‘shameful’ claim
Brian Houston
Hillsong founder Brian Houston accused of sex abuse cover-up