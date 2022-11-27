PM lashes anti-Andrews ‘scare campaign’

Live

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has hailed Daniel Andrews’ crushing Victorian election win as extraordinary, lashing out at the scare campaign he says his state counterpart faced.

Mr Albanese also dismissed suggestions that Saturday’s state poll pointed to a further shift towards minor parties in a fiery rebuke of claims there had been a “Greenslide”.

“I know that some will declare that the major party process is somehow not ever going to be successful again. Well, I lead a majority Labor government, Daniel Andrews has just been elected for a third term with a majority Labor government,” he said on Sunday.

Labor secures historic third term in Victoria

Mr Albanese’s comments come as federal Liberal MPs pick over the party’s latest election defeat, pledging that lessons will be learned from the Victorian poll.

Premier Daniel Andrew won a third term on Saturday, potentially securing as many as 56 lower-house seats – one ahead of the tally from his 2018 “Danslide” victory.

The coalition had secured 25 seats by Sunday afternoon and was ahead in two more, while the Greens gained one seat.

Mr Albanese said Mr Andrews had triumphed despite a “scare campaign run not just by the Liberal Party”.

“Voters can see through this and voters made their decision … Daniel Andrews’ result is quite extraordinary,” he said.

Opposition frontbencher Dan Tehan, who holds a federal seat in Victoria, said the results were disappointing for the Liberals, but it was critical the party took heed of the message from the electorate.

“What we need to do is to make sure that we learn the lessons of this defeat, they’re happening far too often in Victoria,” he told Sky News on Sunday.

“We need a complete reset in what we’re doing, because if we keep reviewing and keep doing the same thing over and over again, in four years time, we’re going to be in exactly the same situation.”

Labor suffered swings against it in safe seats in Melbourne’s western suburbs, but the party managed to largely hold its ground.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said there were lessons from the Victorian election for Labor’s federal government.

“We’ve got to govern for all Australians and leave no one behind, which is exactly how the prime minister has conducted himself from day one,” he told ABC Radio.

Federal Nationals leader David Littleproud hailed his party’s result after the junior coalition partner picked up three seats from country independents.

“It is the result of the common sense approach the Nationals took to the election,” he said.

“The result is also due to the fact our candidates are heavily involved in their local communities and worked incredibly hard, with grassroots campaigns.”

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said the election win for Labor was a stamp of approval for governments with a positive agenda.

“Certainly, I think the implications federally is that there is a good partnership between the federal government and the Dan Andrews Labor government,” she said on Sky News.

Opposition finance spokeswoman Jane Hume said there was some positive news for the Liberal Party in candidates who picked up seats, adding the party needed to focus on selecting more female candidates.

“It’s really important that we have more women in our ranks because we want to better reflect the communities we represent,” she told ABC Radio.

– AAP