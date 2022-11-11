Busy days ahead for PM at key meetings

Live

The prime minister says a one-on-one meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is still on the cards on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

As Anthony Albanese prepares to fly out on Friday to meet with key world leaders at a series of summits, he said the meetings came at a difficult time for the global economy.

While a meeting with his Chinese counterpart was a possibility after years of diplomatic tensions between the two nations, Mr Albanese did not confirm whether one would go ahead.

“We’ll wait and see. I, of course, will be at the same summit as him at the G20 being held in Indonesia,” he told Sydney radio 2GB on Friday.

“It’s an important summit that comes at a really difficult time for the global community, we know that the economy is facing headwinds, we see global inflation rising as a result of Russia’s illegal invasion.”

Mr Albanese will travel to Cambodia on Friday for the East Asia summit, the first of multiple strategic leaders meetings in the next nine days.

In Phnom Penh, Mr Albanese is expected to catch up with his Cambodian counterpart Prime Minister Hun Sen and attend the ASEAN-Australia summit.

The summit comes as Cambodia and Australia mark the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship.

Jobs, economic growth and regional resilience are expected to be high on the agenda.

Next week, Mr Albanese will join leaders from the world’s top economies at the G20 summit in Bali.

It will be the second time the prime minister has travelled to Indonesia since Labor won the federal election in May.

Mr Albanese said security in the broader region will also feature at the summit.

“We have the strategic competition that’s occurring in the region and a rising tension in some areas of the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

“That’s a difficult backdrop, but I look forward to engaging constructively at the G20, as well as with our neighbours of the East Asia Summit and the APEC meeting.”

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has invited Mr Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a keynote address at the Business 20 Summit.

Food security, energy and global health will be topics of discussion at the G20.

But the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the state of the global economy is also set to be a major talking point.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to take part virtually.

Overnight, the United States confirmed President Joe Biden will meet with the Chinese president on Monday in Bali.

It will be their first face-to-face meeting since Mr Biden became president in January 2021.

The summits will be an opportunity for leaders to discuss the economic instability faced across the globe in the wake of the pandemic.

– AAP