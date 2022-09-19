Live

One Nation politician Mark Latham has shared a cryptic Facebook post, announcing that his 22-year marriage has ended in “rather unique circumstances”.

Mr Latham, 61, shared a statement to his Facebook page on Sunday night, confirming his split from wife Janine Lacy.

The former federal Labor leader turned NSW upper house member hinted at an unconventional reason for the demise of his marriage – although he refused to go into exact details.

“In 2000 I married Janine and I thank her for the happy and loving years we shared together,” his statement read. “But now it has ended (in rather unique circumstances). “My priority now is my love for and dedication to the best interests of my children. “And moving on with my life and continued public service, particularly the forthcoming NSW election.” “I also wish Janine well. I will not be making any media comment on this matter.” Mr Latham received support in the post’s comments – both from the public and fellow politicians. “All the best, Mark. Been there, done that. It’s not easy,” wrote Bernie Finn, Victorian leader of the Democratic Labour Party. “Wishing you the very best Mark. Recently been there and completely understand,” wrote Cumberland City mayor Steve Christou. Mr Latham updated the post on Monday morning, thanking his followers for their well-wishes. “Thanks very much for the kind messages sent through in response to my post. It’s really nice that people care this way,” he said. He assured his followers that he was “fine” and heading to Macquarie Street for the parliamentary week ahead. Mr Latham and Ms Lacy, a NSW magistrate, have two children together. The couple met when Mr Latham was a Labor MP and Ms Lacy was a Liberal staffer. They married in 2000, a year after Mr Latham’s split from first wife Gabriel Gwyther.

Ms Lacy is yet to comment on the matter. However, news.com.au reports that she previously thanked her husband – who spent time at a home caring for his sons when they were younger – for his support as her career took off.

“Mark has always been an extraordinary supporter of my endeavours and my ­career,” she said