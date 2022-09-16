The Greens’ Lidia Thorpe repeats call for an Australian republic

Live

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe – who was forced to retake her oath of allegiance after calling the Queen a coloniser – has blasted British colonialism and demanded Australia become a republic.

Days out from the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, Senator Thorpe called a press conference in Melbourne to address the republic debate.

She seized on comments made by former prime minister and “lifelong republican” Julia Gillard, who said it was natural for Australians to reflect on the monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“A republic is something that isn’t new, it’s something that has been called for for decades,” Senator Thorpe told reporters on Friday.

“To hear that Julia Gillard has come out in support of a republic just goes to show that there is leadership around the place that will support us self determining our own needs, our own wants, and our own laws in our own country.”

Ms Gillard said Australians could expect to have a discussion on constitutional change in the coming years but added now was not the time.

-AAP