News Politics Australian Politics Morrison ministries probe seeks public submissions
Live

Morrison ministries probe seeks public submissions

scott morrison portfolios
Public submissions can be made to the inquiry into former PM Scott Morrison's secret appointments. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

An inquiry into former prime minister Scott Morrison’s secret self-appointments to several ministries is taking submissions.

In a statement released on Tuesday, former High Court judge Virginia Bell, who is leading the inquiry, called for public input.

“Those intending to do so are encouraged to read the terms of reference and details on how to make a submission available on the inquiry’s website,” the statement read.

Public submissions will close on September 30.

Mr Morrison secretly appointed himself to five portfolios including health, finance, treasury and home affairs – as well as the industry, science, energy and resources portfolio – between March 2020 and May 2021.

Advice from the solicitor-general on the legal implications of Mr Morrison’s decision to secretly swear himself into the resources ministry found his actions were “inconsistent with the conventions and practices that form an essential part of the system of responsible government”.

But the nation’s top lawyer said the legal authorities were valid.

Ms Bell is due to report to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on November 25.

-AAP

Topics:

Scott Morrison
Follow Us

Live News

Australia Republic
Paul Bongiorno: The Queen’s death helps resolve our identity crisis
micro-breaks
Micro-breaks in the office: Researchers still looking for the sweet spot
King Charles, Prince Andrew and siblings at special vigil for the Queen
Queen brands
Expect a change of arms on supermarket shelves with the reign of King Charles III
Vladimir Putin shrugs off Russian retreat in Ukraine
corruption
Government expects corruption bill to be on schedule, even as PM says it’s no time for politics