No corruption debate delay from Labor: PM

Any delays to legislating a federal anti-corruption commission following the Queen’s death will not rest at Labor’s feet, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says.

The Albanese government’s long-awaited proposal for an anti-corruption watchdog was due to be presented this week but parliament was suspended following the death of the monarch.

Instead, parliament will meet at the end of September and Labor will be ready to vote on the bill immediately, Mr Albanese said.

“I am confident at least 77 members of the House of Representatives will vote for that legislation, they’re the Labor members,” he said in Canberra on Tuesday.

“We are ready to vote for it in September. If there is any delay, it won’t be because of the Labor Party.”

The legislation has been through cabinet and will go to the Labor caucus when it meets on September 27, before being introduced to parliament.

While Mr Albanese is confident a commission will be legislated by the end of the year, several independent MPs are worried they will not have the time to properly consider the proposal.

Independent member Helen Haines, who has been a fierce advocate for a national anti-corruption body, said the government must allow adequate time for the parliament to consider it.

“Setting up a body such as this is complicated and there will be important contributions to be made that will improve and strengthen the legislation put forward by the government,” she said.

“This is about setting the commission up for success, not compromising and getting it wrong.”

Dr Haines said she would work to ensure there were no further delays.

“It’s a once in a generation opportunity to get the best integrity model possible and the most important thing is that parliament works constructively to get it right,” she said.

Crossbencher Zoe Daniel called on the government to release its proposed watchdog model.

“Labor committed to legislate for a national anti-corruption commission this year. The government should keep its promise,” she said.

“The attorney-general could help stick to the timetable if he would make the legislation public right now, enabling consultation to be more informed and expedited.”

Fellow independent Allegra Spender said the government needed to be consultative and constructive.

“This is such an important issue for my community but that’s why the sooner we get the form of this legislation the better, because you also don’t want to rush to proper scrutiny,” she told Sky News.

Mr Albanese said crossbenchers were consulted about the model.

“There is no delay here,” he said.

“I’m absolutely committed to getting it done and that’s what my government will do.”

-AAP