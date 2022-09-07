Labor looks to push through climate bill

Live

Labor is expected to secure a parliamentary win for its signature climate action bill on Thursday.

A government motion in the upper house to be moved by Finance Minister Katy Gallagher will push the debate deep into Wednesday night to allow all senators to speak on the bill if they wish.

The move paves the way for the Senate to vote on the bill and its proposed amendments on Thursday, having passed the lower house on August 4.

Independent senator David Pocock has secured some amendments to the bill he will move alongside the Jacqui Lambie Network, telling the Senate while Labor’s 43 per cent emissions reductions target wasn’t high enough, he would vote for the legislation as a positive step forward.

“Let’s not pat ourselves too much on the back over this bill. It’s a first step, there’s so much more to be done,” he said on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, the new Labor government has been explicit that 43 per cent is as high as they’re willing to go.

“While I’d like to see more ambition, climate scientists would like to see more ambition, millions of Australians would like to see more ambition – 43 per cent is certainly an improvement on where we were 12 months ago.”

Senator Pocock said he “won’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good”, speaking on the need to ensure the 2030 emissions reductions target and net-zero by 2050 is enshrined in legislation.

“This target will provide certainty to encourage the large scale investment that will be needed in the transition to renewable energy,” he said.

“After more than a decade of climate wars we need to bank some gains.”

But Nationals senator Matt Canavan remained heavily opposed to legislating an emissions reduction target, saying it would lead to higher electricity prices.

“(The bill) will only increase living cost pressures for Australians, it will cost us jobs for this country and it will continue the total scam that is carbon trading around the world,” he said.

Senator Canavan also described the bill as moot after Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen declared the government would push ahead with its agenda regardless of if it passes.

Nationals senator Susan McDonald said the timeframe to transition is too short as Australia doesn’t have the capacity to mine critical minerals needed to build solar panels and renewables technology.

The coalition remains opposed to the bill but it will likely pass after the government secured the vote of the Greens and crossbench senators.

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young indicated the bill would be passed on Thursday but chastised the government for potentially approving a new mine expansion alongside passing key climate legislation.

“We’re on the brink of closing the debate and passing the government’s climate legislation in the Senate,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

“It will become law and this is happening at the exact same time as Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has on her desk a request for the biggest expansion of a coal mine in NSW since Australia signed the Paris Agreement.

“Don’t make a mockery of your new laws on day one. Send a message to the industry, to the market and to the Australian people you’re serious about cutting pollution.”

Senator Hanson-Young added she didn’t buy the argument of the opposition that transitioning to net-zero faster and having more ambitious emissions reductions targets would increase the cost of living or kick up energy prices.

“The gas companies are gouging the market, it’s the gas companies forcing Australians to pay exorbitant fees on their power bills,” she said.

“Let’s get serious about transitioning our energy sector to clean cheaper renewables so everyone can have cheaper power bills.”

– AAP