Turnbull: Who knew and didn’t act on Morrison’s power grab?

Despite 10 days of media scrutiny and a review led by one of the government’s most senior lawyers, former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says it is what he doesn’t know about Scott Morrison’s power grab that remain the most troubling.

Australians deserved to know how many senior people in government were party to the previous PM’s assumption of powers, Mr Turnbull said.

“We can accept that Morrison failed; we can say that he was a control freak; he was obsessed with secrecy; he had these character or personality flaws,” Mr Turnbull said.

“But that doesn’t explain why the rest of the system went along with it. That is the thing I find most troubling.”

On Tuesday, a review by the solicitor-general found Mr Morrison’s secret assumption of five cabinet portfolios undermined the fundamentals of cabinet government, and made it near impossible for Australians to hold those in power accountable.

That looked in detail only at one of Mr Morrison’s five portfolios. It is silent on the part played by civil servants – and if they objected to a scheme that so angers the public.

Mr Turnbull said it was inconceivable that some of the country’s most powerful officials, who knew the constitution, would not have reacted if they had become involved.

Though they do not have the power to over-rule the PM’s orders, there is a tradition that top civil servants provide frank and fearless advice, especially at the highest levels of the department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

“Speaking for myself, I would never have had an idea as crazy as that,” he said.

“But I know that my staff in my office would have thrown their arms up and said: ‘No, this is crazy. Stop, go back.’”

Mr Turnbull said he was confident his top civil servant, Martin Parkinson, now retired, “wouldn’t have had a bar of it”. But obviously others still there did.

“There were people in the public service and Prime Minister and Cabinet who went along with it. I know some of those people, and I want to know why.”

“I would have expected Stephanie Foster, the deputy secretary, who was responsible for these matters when I was prime minister to have protested formidably,” he said.

It is not known if Ms Foster was among the officials in the department confirmed by PM Anthony Albanese as having known about the appointments, some because their jobs required them to be involved.

Frank and fearless

Mr Morrison’s hand-picked choice of top mandarin, Phil Gaetjens, was somewhat controversial because he had worked in partisan politics, including as an adviser to Liberal heavyweight Peter Costello.

The public service is most often impartial, especially at such heights; Mr Gaetjens stood down soon after the election.

One top adviser once criticised as a partisan has been mentioned by Coalition sources as the possible architect of Mr Morrison’s plans.

Andrew Shearer was cabinet secretary since 2019 and helped establish the national cabinet and the federal-state government COVID response. He became the head of the nation’s top intelligence agency and his suitability for that role did raise questions. He has since stepped down.

Questions are being asked of Mr Morrison’s chief adviser, John Kunkel. Mr Kunkel was a top adviser to the cabinet office of John Howard, famous for its respect for tradition. He blended his academic study in economics with politics, he was involved in local Liberal branches, and previously worked for the mining lobby.

The solicitor-general review looked only at how Mr Morrison came to be installed in one ministry, that of resources. But much more is yet to be unearthed.

For those who work in politics or government associations with Mr Morrison’s much criticised ministerial arrangement would be bad news, especially any top advisers or civil servants whose jobs require them to uphold the standards of good government.