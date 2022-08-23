Scott Morrison was found to have acted with contempt for the basis of Australian democracy with a secret power grab but did not seem much troubled on Tuesday.

A review by the solicitor-general found Mr Morrison’s covert assumption of powers “fundamentally undermined” Australia’s system of government.

Mr Morrison promised “lessons would be learned”.

But the former PM was soon back on defence, saying his decisions were a product of the pandemic and his determination to keep “moving forward” and achieve a world-beating record on containing COVID-19.

“I’ve reflected further on these matters over the past week,” he said.

“I appreciate the concerns that have been raised in relation to these matters and regret any offence caused.”

Mr Morrison famously tripped over past apologies including to members of the Stolen Generations who objected when he told them sorry was easier to say than “I forgive you”.

On Tuesday he used a tested formulation for recognising people may have taken offence while denying wrongdoing but also not caring much about any recent fuss.

“I note that the Solicitor-General found that the appointments were ‘valid’,” Mr Morrison said.

He added that his assumption of control of the resources portfolio “was done lawfully”.

But despite the involvement of the federal government’s second-most senior lawyer, there was never an expectation that Mr Morrison would be found to have engaged in illegal conduct.

Nor has this been an acceptable standard for Australian MPs to hold themselves to since the beginning of our system of democracy, which is run not on laws but conventions of good behaviour first inherited from Britain.

An upcoming full inquiry into the Morrison cabinet will now question whether these safeguards should be laid down in black and white, but there is no successful single model for making politicians behave ethically.

“Rules [for conduct] are not written down in any single Australian constitutional document like the Americans did,” said Associate Professor Ron Levy of the ANU Law School.

“[Its drafters] said that we would be more trustworthy in our politics.

“That often seems pretty laughable. But setting down checks and balances in the form of a law, like the Americans did, has really helped lead them into a perilous position.”

Conventions place expectations of MPs founded in appeals to their sense of honour and history; preserving reputation after scandal is most often what sends prime ministers out the door.

“It’s much harder to get rid of somebody with the impeachment process; if you don’t have two-thirds of the Senate to me, then you’re out of luck,” Dr Levy said.

“The likelihood of [a President ever] resigning these days is really low.”

(Mr Morrison will not likely quit Parliament until after the March election for the New South Wales government, which currently has no majority and needs to stop its MPs from circling his seat of Cook).

Proviso not tested

Secret power grabs like the former PM’s is not known to scholars of parliamentary democracy.

Could he have been an innovator of the worst kind?

Partly it owed to Mr Morrison’s unusual lack of regard for the basics of democracy, in a way much more serious than the criticism levelled at Tony Abbott for centralising power in his last days as PM.

“We were both parliamentarians,” said Malcolm Turnbull, who came to the office promising a return to cabinet conventions.

“With Morrison that is not the case.”

Mr Morrison said he acted in the extraordinary environment of COVID-19 but the first time he overrode the system of cabinet government coronavirus had not yet been coined.

It emerged in his first year as PM that Mr Morrison was the convenor of a subcommittee of cabinet while also being its sole member.

Cabinet is about collective decision making so a committee of one did not make much sense at first.

But it allowed the former PM to declare meetings secret at will – a use of power and convention not seen before.

That, Mr Turnbull says, must bring scrutiny on those around Mr Morrison including staff, advisers and Coalition colleagues whose knowledge of the arrangements now faces scrutiny.

“Did the cabinet actually solemnly sit down and collectively agree that there could be a cabinet committee of one consisting of Scott Morrison?” he asked.

“No one had the courage to stand up to him?”

The former PMs staffers included Phil Gaetjens, the head of the public service who had, unusually, been a Liberal Party staffer whose knowledge of the situation has not yet been examined publicly.

But after resisting more than three centuries of being tested at the hands of ambitious leaders, Mr Morrison’s role in undermining democratic government must be more significant than design flaws.

Character counts?

“So much of our democracy depends on the character of the people that we elect to administer it,” Mr Turnbull said.

“If you have people who are prepared to basically ignore conventions, overthrow institutions, who have just no respect for the principles and values and conventions that have underpinned our democracy, then you have a real problem.”

For now a minor law change that would publicise ministerial appointments; this would have made Mr Morrison’s colleagues aware of his behaviour and in a position to hold him to account via a party room vote.

The last major change to the laws to stop the abuse of power in Australian democracy was not in the federal government.

Some 35 years ago Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen said he would only fill Queensland’s vacancies in the Senate with nominees who he deemed sufficiently opposed to the government of Gough Whitlam.

Mr Whitlam’s opposite number did the decent thing and changed the law.