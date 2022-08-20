Energy Minister Chris Bowen on Friday nudged a little closer to making Australia take electric vehicles seriously, but Labor is not there yet.

If it were serious, it would drop the government’s annual billion-dollar subsidy for fossil-fuel cars through the novated lease rort.

Ever since the Abbott/Hockey opposition took the salary-packaging

industry’s money (a $250,000 donation toward the Liberal Party’s 2013

election campaign) and the Shorten opposition subsequently rolled over

as well, I’ve used the political parties’ maintenance of the inequitable and wasteful novated lease lurk as a test of their fiscal integrity.



Both parties continue to fail.

The salary-packaging industry overall is a dubious proposition – it means some people get to exploit tax-minimisation tricks that others are denied. That’s hardly a healthy basis for a fair and reasonable tax system.

And it is very costly for the Commonwealth. Just “structuring” the fringe

benefit tax (FBT) and GST aspects of car leasing for a minority of employees is costing the rest of us a billion-or-so dollars a year.

To keep its carbon reduction promise, the government needs Australia to catch up with other advanced countries on electric vehicle penetration.

A first step was dropping the fringe benefits tax (FBT) on employer-supplied EVs. Ticked. It helps a little, but given how much more expensive EVs presently are, not much.