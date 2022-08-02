News Politics Australian Politics Aged care law first to pass new parliament
Aged care law first to pass new parliament

Labor minister Murray Watt says the government has prioritised the aged care sector. Photo: AAP
Laws responding to the recommendations of the aged care royal commission have become the first to pass parliament under the new Labor government.

The legislation amends the aged care funding model and introduces new reporting and transparency requirements.

It responds to 17 recommendations of the royal commission’s final report.

The royal commission response bill was introduced by the former coalition government before lapsing at the federal election and being reinstated when parliament resumed last week.

The legislation’s placement first on the order of parliamentary business highlighted the government’s commitment to the sector, Labor minister Murray Watt told the Senate.

“I just want to reflect on the symbolism of this bill. It’s really notable this is the piece of government business that the Senate is dealing with as its first order of business,” he said.

“Again, it indicates the importance of putting in place a decent, well funded, well regulated aged care systems for our older Australians. (It’s) nothing less than they deserve.”

The government has also introduced legislation in the upper house to have a nurse in aged care homes at all times.

Further aged care reforms will be introduced in 2023.

– AAP

