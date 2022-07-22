States, territories meet federal ministers to talk women’s safety

Live

Ministers responsible for women and women’s safety will meet face-to-face for the first time under the new government to discuss gender equality and policy priorities.

The ministers will also discuss the national plan to end violence against women and children, as well as a commitment to establishing a national plan for First Nations women.

The meeting will be hosted by Women’s Minister Katy Gallagher and Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth in Adelaide on Friday.

“More people are recognising domestic and family violence, and more people are actually taking steps to address it,” Ms Rishworth told the ABC.

“Unfortunately, we’re also seeing prevalence increase. Now, that could be a mixture of more violence as well as more reporting, but we do need to tackle this.

“There’s no doubt this is a scourge on the Australian community and we need to be all pushing in the same direction.”

ACT Women’s Minister Yvette Berry said the meeting would provide an opportunity for states and territories to commit to joint action.

“This meeting is an opportunity to better collaborate, act and drive a shared agenda,” she said.

“I firmly believe that greater opportunities to work together, with clear roles and responsibilities, will maximise the impact of joint action.”

Greens senator Larissa Waters has called on the government to adequately fund the national plan and include meaningful targets.

“The new national plan to end violence against women is already overdue, and the new minister must now commit to ambitious targets and adequate funding to actually eliminate gendered violence,” Senator Waters said.

“The plan should also address the full spectrum of abuse and controlling behaviour, including sexual violence and harassment, financial abuse, reproductive coercion, and technology-facilitated abuse.”

The meeting provides an opportunity to recommit to joint action on gender equality and women’s safety.

It came as the government announced that legislating paid domestic violence leave would be one of its first priorities when parliament resumes on Tuesday.

The proposed laws will allow any Australian worker to access 10 days of paid family and domestic violence leave.

“It’s a really important piece of legislation because it means that women who may be in these very difficult situations don’t have to choose between their job and leaving a violent relationship,” Ms Rishworth said.

Debate has also reignited about safe access to abortion in Australia after the overturning of legal protections in the United States.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese this week ruled out reviving Labor’s 2019 policy to require public hospitals to provide abortion services as part of their federal funding arrangements.

The ACT is pushing for all jurisdictions to have accessible abortion services, and for people who become pregnant to be able to decide what is best for them.

“The ACT government believes that all jurisdictions should have policies in place that provide women and people who can become pregnant access to affordable, safe and legal abortion services and the freedom to have control of decisions about their bodies and reproductive rights,” a government spokesperson said.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 131 114

Kids Helpline 1800 551 800 (for people aged 5 to 25)

-AAP