News Politics Australian Politics Australia’s ‘jobs for mates’ culture revealed
Live

Australia’s ‘jobs for mates’ culture revealed

australia post
More than one in five of the board members at Australia Post have have a political connection, the report found. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Australian democracy is being undermined by a growing “jobs for mates” culture, with one in five powerful federal government board positions held by a political appointee, a damning report reveals.

Research from the Grattan Institute shows federal and state government boards, tribunals and agencies are “stacked” with people who have worked in politics.

Political appointees made up 21 per cent of the most well-paid and prestigious federal government board positions.

And at Australia Post, more than one in five members have a political connection.

Half of the Productivity Commission’s board members have a political connection to the coalition.

The report found political stacking is “especially evident” on the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, an independent expert body that reviews government decisions.

Tribunal member salaries range from almost $200,000 to almost $500,000.

One in five of the AAT’s 320 tribunal members have a direct political connection to the government that appointed them.

The research found the “problem” of jobs for mates on the tribunal “is getting worse”.

The tribunal’s political appointments grew “substantially” in the past five years. Many were made on “election eve”, in the lead up to the 2019 and 2022 federal elections.

The report calls for federal and state governments to establish a “transparent, merit-based selection process” for public appointments, to be overseen by a new Public Appointments Commissioner.

Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood said when “mateship prevails over merit, all Australians suffer”.

“Of course not all political appointees are without merit, but politicising public appointments can compromise the performance of government agencies, promote a corrupt culture, and undermine public trust in the institutions of government,” she said.

-AAP

Topics:

Administrative Appeals Tribunal Australia Post Productivity Commission
Follow Us

Live News
Taxable income: Does having more than one job mean I pay more tax?
How your status, where you live and your family background affect your risk of dementia
miriam margolyes
‘The David Attenborough of humans’: Miriam Margolyes is back on the road, meeting real Aussies
Christianity has always been central to Scott Morrison's brand of politics.
Scott Morrison speaks of God’s plan for him in sermon at controversial church
Heatwave-related deaths soar in Europe as wildfires continue in France and Spain
rate hike
Making Money Easy Season 2, Episode 28: Why low unemployment may deliver bigger rate hike