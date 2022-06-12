News Politics Australian Politics Richard Marles: Coalition was nowhere near making peace with France over scuttled submarine deal
Updated:
Live

Richard Marles: Coalition was nowhere near making peace with France over scuttled submarine deal

Malcolm Turnbull
It was Malcolm Turnbull's idea to take a French nuclear sub design and convert it to diesel-electric. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Defence Minister Richard Marles has scoffed at suggestions that the Coalition was anywhere near agreeing to a compensation package with France after Australia abandoned its submarine contract last year.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed Australia will pay French company Naval Group about $830 million to settle the scrapped $90 billion defence contract.

Instead, Australia is now pursuing a nuclear-powered submarine agreement with the US and UK under the AUKUS partnership, which had caused a diplomatic stoush and saw France recall ambassadors from Canberra and Washington.

New opposition defence spokesman Andrew Hastie has questioned the size of the compensation being paid to France, saying the outgoing Morrison government had been aiming for a significantly lower figure.

“That’s just not true,” Mr Marles, who is also deputy prime minister, told Sky News’ Sunday Agenda program.

“What we are seeing from the Coalition weeks into their time in opposition is that they are just making stuff up now.”

Speaking from Singapore where he is attending the Shangri-La Dialogue – a gathering of global defence ministers – he said the arrangement with France is a good deal, presenting less money than Australia was facing just a few weeks ago.

He believes Australia’s relationship with France can now move forward.

“The speed with which we have moved to settle this matter, put a line underneath it, and to move forward was very much welcomed by the French minister (for defence Sebastien Lecornu),” Mr Marles said after meeting with Mr Lecornu in Singapore.

“France and Australia have so much in common,” he added, noting France’s presence in the Pacific region.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

tom cruise
‘The Cruise mythology’: Why Top Gun’s star is ‘action fit’ compared to original co-stars
Morbius
Sony re-released Morbius in cinemas thanks to viral memes. The movie bombed hard
Mothering Sunday
Australian actor Odessa Young shines in British post-WWI drama Mothering Sunday
Paris
Kirstie Clements: Surprising discovery after shopping in Paris, the fashion capital
The republic movement wants to replace the Queen with an Australian head of state.
Paul Bongiorno: Albanese right to put justice and self-respect into constitution
food sequencing salad
Is it really healthier to eat salad before carbs? Here’s what the science says