News Politics Australian Politics Historic firsts as Albanese’s new cabinet is sworn in
Updated:
Live

linda burney minister
Linda Burney is the first indigenous woman to take over as Minister for Indigenous Australians. Photo: AAP
Anthony Albanese’s new cabinet has been sworn in at Government House in Canberra.

Governor-General David Hurley swore in Labor’s new ministry, which includes a record number of women and MPs from non-Anglo backgrounds.

Mr Albanese’s 30-member cabinet was announced on Tuesday night. It includes 13 women.

Several of the new Labor ministers drove themselves to Government House on a freezing Canberra day for Wednesday’s formal swearing-in. At least one turned up in a taxi, and many brought young children.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Treasurer Jim Chalmers, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher were already sworn in last week and will retain those roles.

In addition, Mr Marles – who was first up on Wednesday – picks up Defence from Brendan O’Connor.

With the new cabinet sworn in in order of seniority, Mr Marles was followed by Senator Wong and Dr Chalmers.

Senator Gallagher was next, adding Minister for Women and Minister for the Public Service to her existing role.

Tanya Plibersek was sworn in as Environment Minister, in a shift from her long-held education portfolio. Labor’s previous environment spokesman, Terri Butler, lost her Queensland seat at the election.

Mr Albanese has denied the shift is a demotion for Ms Plibersek. Jason Clare, who appears several places below Ms Plibersek on Mr Albanese’s cabinet list, is the new Education Minister.

albanese swearing in
New Education Minister Jason Clare with Penny Wong and Tanya Plibersek. Photo: Getty

There were several historic moments at Wednesday’s ceremony. Ed Husic, the new Industry Minister, is the first Muslim Cabinet minister, while Anne Aly, the new Early Childhood Education and Youth Minister in the outer cabinet, is the first Muslim woman to serve as a minister.

Linda Burney became the first Indigenous women to hold the indigenous Australians portfolio, while former Labor leader Bill Shorten becomes NDIS Minister and Minister for Government Services.

The new Attorney-General is Mark Dreyfus, who previously served in the position in 2013.

Victorian MP Clare O’Neil is Home Affairs Minister, replacing Kristina Keneally, who was unsuccessful at the election in an attempt to switch to the lower house.

In another new role, NSW MP Matt Thistlethwaite becomes Minister for the Republic, as well as taking on the role of Assistant Minister for Defence and for Veterans’ Affairs.

Australian Republic Movement chair Peter FitzSimons described the appointment of Mr Thistlethwaite as “the best news for the Australian Republic Movement in nigh on a quarter-century”.

It remains to be seen what progress Labor will make on the issue after it confirmed a constitutionally-enshrined First Nations Voice to Parliament was its referendum priority.

But Mr FitzSimons said the republic movement now had “the wind in our sails”.

Topics:

Anthony Albanese Federal Election 2022 Labor
