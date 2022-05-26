News Politics Australian Politics Plibersek ‘sorry’ after Peter Dutton Voldemort sledge
Updated:
Live

Plibersek ‘sorry’ after Peter Dutton Voldemort sledge

tanya plibersek dutton voldemort
Senior Labor frontbencher Tanya Plibersek has apologised for the comparison of Peter Dutton with Voldemort. Photos: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Labor frontbencher Tanya Plibersek has apologised after comparing likely opposition leader Peter Dutton to Harry Potter villain Voldemort.

It came as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese labelled the comment a “mistake”.

Ms Plibersek, who will be part of Mr Albanese’s cabinet when it is formally named next week, made the comments on Brisbane radio 4BC on Wednesday.

With Mr Dutton poised to take the Liberal leadership after Scott Morrison quit at the weekend following the Coalition’s election loss, Ms Plibersek was asked what she thought about his likely elevation.

“I think there will be a lot of children who have watched a lot of Harry Potter films who will be very frightened of what they are seeing on TV at night, that’s for sure,” she had said.

“I am saying he looks a bit like Voldemort and we will see whether he can do what he promised he would do when he was last running for leader, which is smile more.”

Ms Plibersek apologised for the comments shortly after.

“I shouldn’t have said it,” she said.

On Thursday, Mr Albanese confirmed Ms Plibersek the apology.

“Tanya Plibersek did the right thing by apologising. I do want to change the way that politics functions in this country. People do have conflict fatigue,” he told ABC TV.

“Tanya Plibersek will certainly be on my frontbench. There is no question about that. She apologised. It was a mistake. It shouldn’t have been sad. We all make mistakes from time to time.”

Mr Dutton, who will be elected Liberal leader unopposed in a looming party room meeting, has been trying to soften his image ahead of that vote. On Thursday, he posed for photos with his family for News Corp and the Nine newspapers.

Mr Dutton – who is also a previous immigration minister, and once held the home affairs portfolio – acknowledged “tough jobs” in the past. But he said he hoped the public could see “the rest of his character”.

“We aren’t the Moderate Party. We aren’t the Conservative Party. We are Liberals. We are the Liberal Party. We believe in families, whatever their composition, [in] small and micro businesses, [we are] for aspirational, hard-working ‘forgotten people’ across the cities, suburbs, regions and in the bush,” he said.

“I’ve had tough jobs — firstly as a policeman dealing with serious sexual assaults and murders, to home affairs minister where I deported drug traffickers and child sex offenders.”

Former environment minister Sussan Ley is firming as the likely deputy Liberal leader.

Topics:

Peter Dutton Tanya Plibersek
Follow Us

Live News

Wong Pacific
Penny Wong flying to Fiji on mission to reset Pacific relationships
Former home affairs minister Peter Dutton is tipped to become the next leader of the Liberal Party.
Who is Peter Dutton? The ex-cop tipped to be the next leader of the Liberal Party
chris hemsworth elsa pataky
Chris Hemsworth takes on unexpected role in new action flick … and it’s not what you think
Woolworths Self-serve registers
Woolworths brings in more cameras amid suspected rise in shoplifting
Sorry Day
National Sorry Day is a day to commemorate those taken. But ‘sorry’ is not enough – we need action
Kate Moss contradicts Amber Heard evidence about Johnny Depp stair push