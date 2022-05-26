Dutton says he’s right person to lead Libs

Live

Peter Dutton believes he is the right person to next lead the Liberal Party and is confident he can guide the coalition to win the next federal election.

Mr Dutton is the favourite to become the next opposition leader when the Liberals gather for a party room meeting next week.

While there have been suggestions the coalition would need to become more moderate to be more competitive, Mr Dutton said the party had to return to its roots.

“The Liberal Party has to get back to being the Liberal Party and being the broad church,” he told Sydney radio 2GB on Thursday.

That meant making sure that it represented all Australians but with a particular focus on people in the suburbs.

“I’ve learnt a lot from the leaders I’ve served under and I believe we can win the next election, but there’s a lot of work between now and then.”

Mr Dutton made no apologies for his previous comments and rhetoric but said public perceptions of him being tough were because the portfolios he was in were difficult.

“You get characterised by your enemies and those that don’t like you and on Twitter … they’ll continue to characterise me in a way that they think will harm me,” he said.

“Look at who I am, I’m not going to change, I’ve got values that I believe very strongly.

“You’ve got to be a tough person to be the defence minister of this country.”

While Sussan Ley is widely tipped to become the deputy Liberal leader, Mr Dutton said it would be for the party room to decide.

There were many “great candidates” for the role.

“There are a number who could serve very ably as deputy, we’re just working that out at the moment,” he said.

Outgoing prime minister Scott Morrison did not say who he wanted to see lead the Liberals, but indicated he would back the new team.

“I’m going to support the new leadership and the direction they’re taking, and I think you’ve always got to be true to your values, and I’ve always sought to do that,” Mr Morrison told 2GB.

Moderate Queensland MP Warren Entsch said Mr Dutton was very different to how he had been publicly portrayed in previous government roles.

“To suggest that somehow that he’s some sort of a right-wing, ultra right-wing person with no compassion is just not true,” he told ABC radio.

“The Peter Dutton I know is a thoroughly decent person.”

Andrew Constance, the Liberal candidate facing a tight contest for the NSW seat of Gilmore, said the party needed to come together following the election loss.

“The Liberal Party is not about factions and two different streams of moderates and right wing … it’s got to be about everyone,” he said.

“The Liberal Party exists for Australians … not for ourselves but the community.”

Mr Dutton said while he had a good relationship with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, he promised he would hold the government to account.

“Ultimately, we need to have his first principle to do the right thing by our country,” he said.

“I’ll work with him, I’ll call him out where I think he’s wrong … I don’t think he’s got the team around him to deliver what’s needed in the tough times we’re facing.”

– AAP