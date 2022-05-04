Watchdog reviews One Nation candidate

Live

The electoral watchdog is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the nomination of Pauline Hanson’s One Nation candidate in the NSW seat of Hughes.

Narelle Seymour is One Nation’s nominee for the seat, held by former Liberal and now United Australia Party MP Craig Kelly.

Organisers of a campaign forum in the seat were unable to contact her.

The One Nation website on Wednesday morning listed Ms Seymour as an aged care worker who had lived in Wagga since 2018.

After AAP sent an email to One Nation, the webpage for the candidate disappeared, registering an error message featuring an illustration of Scott Morrison.

The seat of Hughes also disappeared from the website’s list of seats being contested by the party.

The Australian Electoral Commission told AAP it was aware of media reports about Ms Seymour’s nomination.

It said it had completed validation of candidate identities for all 1624 candidates formally declared on April 22.

“In light of information in the public domain regarding this particular candidate nomination we are reviewing the circumstances surrounding it,” a spokesman said.

There is no law against candidates living outside of a seat or state they are running in.

And there is nothing that requires a candidate to be active in campaigning for election.

The candidate eligibility form lodged by Ms Seymour with the AEC contained very little information, apart from a mistyped sentence which read: “Husband was is (sic) an Australina (sic) born citizen”.

The ballot paper for Hughes also includes independent Linda Seymour, who is reportedly no relation to the One Nation candidate, but has the misfortune to be listed under the other Ms Seymour in candidate order.

– AAP