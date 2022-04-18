Scott Morrison keeping door open to deal with climate independents

Scott Morrison is refusing to rule out a deal with the independents if he finds himself short of an outright majority after the election, despite equating them with “uncertainty and chaos”.

Polls suggest the deciding vote will go to a powerful cross bench populated by a new class of independents MPs who are overwhelmingly women and whose world views have not been moulded by old politics.

On its face, it would be difficult to fancy Scott Morrison’s chances as a Coalition builder in such an environment.

But if Mr Morrison is troubled by such a future, he is not showing it.

One month out from a national poll, the Prime Minister does not appear to be softening his rhetoric or showing the slightest hesitancy to wade into familiar political waters for fear of offending future negotiating partners.

Last week alone, Mr Morrison’s double dealing over his failed corruption commission, his refusal to answer climate questions, and his endorsement of a transphobic candidate amounted to a comprehensive defilement of progressive independent mantras about clean energy and clean politics.

Mr Morrison seems to instead be preparing for a fight and his rhetoric on voting for independent candidates suggests as much.

“You don’t know who they are going to support, and who they are not going to support, you don’t know what the policies are,” the Prime Minister said in Western Australia on Monday.

“The great risk of voting for an independent in one of those contests is that you throw the Parliament into chaos and uncertainty.

“A vote for those independents is a vote for uncertainty, a vote for instability, and contracting out your decision to an independent candidate who doesn’t know which way they are going to jump.”

But when pressed on the issue, Mr Morrison refused to rule out cutting a deal with independents.

Unlike how he firmly shut the door on a Coalition deal with the Greens, Mr Morrison was careful to keep his other options open on Monday.

He said he plans for his incumbent MPs to fight and win challenges in formerly blue-ribbon Liberal seats such as Wentworth, North Sydney, Boothby, Kooyong and Goldstein.

But Mr Morrison’s evasions show, that for all his rhetoric about the chaos of independents, he knows that at least some risk management is smart politics.

When asked if they could, in turn, back Mr Morrison the views of many independents suggest a similar strain of thinking.

Distaste for the Prime Minister has helped create an environment in which independent challenges to incumbents are potent and also the issues on which they have chosen to run.

Jo Dyer, contesting Boothby, the southern Adelaide seat with a longstanding Liberal margin worn down to 1.4 per cent, is not concealing anything from voters about how she would take decisions on a future cross-bench.

“With his dishonesty, dissembling and climate denialism, Mr Morrison has shown himself unfit to be Prime Minister,” she tells The New Daily.

Ms Dyer says that support for the Prime Minister is incompatible with her platform of honesty in politics and action on climate change.

“Morrison stands for neither,” she said.

“He has actively sought to stymie both.”

Other independent candidates, perhaps aware of their potential role in the next parliament, are much less forthright.

The Parliament’s current crop of independent MPs have, except Bob Katter, sought to dispel the idea they might pre-empt future horse trading in a hung parliament with either leader.

Helen Haines provides some background on the grounds on which she might negotiate.

“The issues that would be most important to me, are those that my constituents are demanding action on from government,” she said.

“A robust federal integrity commission, strong action on climate change, and urgent and significant investment in regional health care.”

Zali Steggall has previously suggested she was amenable to a Coalition government before making it plain that Mr Morrison’s leadership would encourage her to do otherwise.

Despite critics pointing to a common sponsor, independents are far from ideologically uniform.

They run the gamut from urbane and classically liberal but still Liberal to platforms that are so idiosyncratic and issue-focused they truly deserve the independent label.

Asked if they could back a Morrison-led government, this election’s high-profile independent candidates’ answers have a similarly varying emphasis on principle and for politics.

Zoe Daniel, who seeks to knock off Tim Wilson in Goldstein, says that not being open to negotiations with one side of politics would be a breach of her duties as an independent.

“Mr Morrison would make it easier for himself if he had not broken his solemn election promise to establish a national anti-corruption commission, but that is not a reason not to talk,” she told The New Daily.

“The men aspiring to lead the government in such circumstances would know full well the principles on which I have campaigned: Faster and stronger action on climate change, restoration of integrity and trust in politics, and real equality and safety for women.”

Allegra Spender is even more guarded about how she might act in a hung parliament if she beats Dave Sharma in Wentworth.

“I would be open to negotiating with either party,” she said.

“My priorities are climate, integrity and a future-focused, inclusive economy.”

And Monique Ryan, recently found to be on top against Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in Kooyong according to a pre-election poll, provides the most political answer of all.

“Her vote will always be independent, informed by expert evidence and the views and values of her Kooyong community,” a spokesman said.

Of course there are many good reasons, relating to both post-election negotiations and pre-election tactics, to avoid saying anything definitive – or even at all.

The Prime Minister himself can tell you about that.