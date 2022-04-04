‘Political hit’: Senior Coalition MPs defend Morrison, poll results

Live

Senior Coalition ministers, including Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce, have swung in behind Prime Minister Scott Morrison, amid mounting claims of racism.

Ahead of Mr Morrison firing the starting gun on the election – expected some time this week – Agriculture Minister David Littleproud also defended the government’s less than stellar showing in the latest Newspoll.

Elsewhere, Mr Joyce described historical racism allegations that blew up against Mr Morrison at the weekend as a “political hit”.

“The Lebanese community have come out and backed the Prime Minister,” Mr Joyce told the Seven Network.

“They see this as it is. When you get these accusations right on the eve of an election, they can wrap them up in political hits but it’s not a true reflection of what is the case.

“If this is the honest view, then they could have litigated this years ago.

“If you’re going to call someone a racist and they’re not, you’re using racism as a weapon.”

Mr Morrison faces accusations he organised a campaign against a preselection rival, Michael Towke, ahead of the 2007 election, because of Mr Towke’s Lebanese heritage. He has dismissed the claims as “malicious and bitter”.

Barnaby Joyce defends the PM amid racism allegations

The latest Newspoll, released late on Sunday, showed the Coalition is closing the gap on the primary vote, with support for Labor slipping slightly following last week’s federal budget. But the opposition still appears in the box seat for victory.

The poll, conducted for The Australian, showed 38 per cent of voters plumping for Labor – down three percentage points since the last survey. The Coalition had improved a point to 36 per cent.

The findings mean the primary contest has tightened to just two points from a six-point margin three weeks ago.

On a two-party preferred basis, Labor is ahead 54 per cent to 46 per cent. If realised at the May election, that could translate to a national swing of more than 5 per cent.

But Mr Littleproud said while the polls weren’t being ignored, it wasn’t the first time the Coalition had been behind in the lead-up to an election.

“[Election day] is the one that counts and obviously this isn’t our first rodeo – we’ve been here and done this before,” Mr Littleproud told the Nine Network on Monday.

“What Australians will now do is start to put the ruler on [Opposition Leader] Anthony Albanese and what he stands for. There are a lot of platitudes flying around at the moment and not a lot of detail.”

Labor’s primary vote slip appeared to have been picked up by the Greens, who were up two points to 10 per cent. Pauline Hanson’s One Nation and the United Australia Party remain unchanged on 3 per cent, according to Newspoll.

An Ipsos poll published by The Australian Financial Review showed the two-party vote gap has widened slightly to 10 points, despite the government’s budget offering of $8.6 billion in cost of living measures, with Labor ahead 55-45 per cent.

When 7 per cent of undecided voters are excluded, the gap narrows slightly to 51-42 per cent.

Mr Albanese is one point ahead of Mr Morrison as preferred prime minister in the Ipsos poll, at 38 per cent.

Mr Albanese was in Brisbane on Monday alongside Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to spruik a promise to reduce road congestion.

He said he was hopeful about winning seats in Queensland – such as Leichhardt, Flynn and Capricornia – as well as some in inner-Brisbane.

“We are campaigning strongly across the board and one of the things about Queensland is when it swings, it swings big,” he told Brisbane radio 4BC.

“One of the things that strikes me in seats like Brisbane is people come up and talk about climate change, and they know Scott Morrison just hasn’t taken that issue seriously – I believe we’re a good shot in seats like that.”

Labor has also promised to put a cap on home care fees if it wins. Mr Albanese said elderly clients would be able to be confident their money was going directly to care – not management bonuses, new office fit-outs or glossy marketing schemes.

Meanwhile, Mr Morrison was in Melbourne on Monday, spruiking the government’s manufacturing and apprenticeships credentials. Last week’s budget included a cash bonus for apprentices and wage subsidies for employers who take them on.

Mr Joyce said the budget outlined a clear choice on a stronger economy underpinned by large infrastructure projects.

“[Infrastructure] is something our nation has got to do in light of the circumstances of what we see with China pushing forward and becoming a real and imminent threat to Australia,” he told Seven.

“People are trying to say it’s not a referendum for or against the government, it’s actually a choice.”

-with AAP