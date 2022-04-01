News Politics Australian Politics Alan Tudge remains education minister
Alan Tudge remains education minister

Alan Tudge
Despite quitting cabinet in March, Liberal MP Alan Tudge still retains the education portfolio.
Disgraced Liberal MP Alan Tudge is still the nation’s education minister.

Government Services Minister Linda Reynolds told Senate estimates on Friday afternoon that Mr Tudge still held his ministerial portfolio, despite quitting cabinet in early March.

Mr Tudge stepped aside amid allegations he had an abusive relationship with a former staffer, with whom he had a consensual affair.

He has strenuously denied the allegation, and an investigation found insufficient evidence that Mr Tudge breached the ministerial standards.

The revelation that the member for the Victorian seat of Aston still holds his portfolio emerged following questioning by Labor senator Louise Pratt. She asked why Mr Tudge was still listed as the education minister on the department’s website.

In response, Senator Reynolds said “because he still is, he’s on leave”.

“He is certainly still the minister,” she said.

Senator Reynolds said questions about whether Mr Tudge was still being paid a ministerial salary should be directed to the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

The Senate committee was told Stuart Robert had stepped into the role of acting education minister.

– AAP

