China concern prompts talk of new Darwin port

A Defence review found no national security grounds to cancel Landbridge's lease on Darwin port.
Defence Minister Peter Dutton has left the door open for a new Darwin seaport amid concerns about the lease of the current port to a Chinese company.

Defence conducted a review of the security implications of the port’s 99-year leasing arrangement with China’s Landbridge Group but found no national security grounds to recommend the federal government overturn the deal.

Infrastructure Minister Barnaby Joyce has flagged $1.5 billion for “new port infrastructure” in Darwin. The ABC said on Thursday it understood the money referred to a new port to be announced during the upcoming election campaign.

Mr Dutton did not rule out the possibility of a new Darwin port when questioned on the issue on Thursday.

“There’s a massive commitment from the government into the Northern Territory and that does look at port development and ways in which we might be able to look at support through contracts in defence for example,” Mr Dutton said.

“We will have more to say about that in due course.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison previously said the federal government would act in relation to the port lease only “if there is advice from the Defence Department or our ­security agencies that change their view about the national security implications of any piece of critical infrastructure”.

-AAP

Darwin Northern Territory
