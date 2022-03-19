News Politics Australian Politics Albanese: Kimberley Kitching never said a word to me about bullying
Updated:
Live

Albanese: Kimberley Kitching never said a word to me about bullying

Anthony Albanese swears Kimberley Kitching never complained to him about problems with Labor colleagues.Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese says the late senator Kimberley Kitching never raised complaints of bullying with him as he labelled political debate about her death “not constructive”.

Reports have emerged about the stress the late senator was under within her own party before her death from a suspected heart attack, with Labor senators Kristina Keneally, Penny Wong and Katy Gallagher named in media reports as having ostracised her.

In a joint statement released on Friday, the three denied the claims and said it was necessary to respond, given the “hurtful statements” that continue to be made.

“Out of respect for (the family) and for Senator Kitching, we have not responded to allegations that have been made, despite them not being true,” the statement said.

Mr Albanese on Saturday acknowledged that politics is a competitive business, but said he never received a complaint from Senator Kitching.

“That is just a fact,” he said.

kimberley kitching
Senators Katy Gallagher (left), Kristina Keneally and Penny Wong are at the center of Kimberley Kitching’s allegations of relentless bullying. Photo: AAP

While the party can always do better, he said politics is better for the participation of the three senators at the centre of the bullying claims.

“The idea that we politicise the tragedy of someone’s death is, in my view, not constructive,” he said.

‘Processes in place’

His comments follow that of West Australian Labor MP Anne Aly who said she doesn’t believe the allegations point to a widespread cultural issue within the party.

“I do know that we have processes in place and I am very proud of those processes,” the federal MP told ABC News Breakfast on Saturday.

“I think they are definitely among the best in the world for dealing with issues within the Labor caucus and now also within parliament as well.”

Dr Aly said she isn’t sure if a complaint was made regarding the bullying allegations.

“I am confident that if there was a formal complaint, the processes that we have are robust enough to be able to deal with that,” she said.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

technology
The way older Australians use technology is changing. Here’s how
Zelensky
Lego-style Zelensky figurine boosts donations for Ukrainian refugees
election
All eyes on SA election as Labor and Liberal leaders make their final pre-poll pitches
super
Superannuation balances continue to fall in February with war and inflation
Zelensky to Putin: Let’s talk peace before you ruin Russia for generations
vaccine
The danger of Japanese encephalitis is real, but the good news is that the virus is rarely lethal