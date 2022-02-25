Some of Scott Morrison’s closest party-room allies could face internal challenges for their seats after a Supreme Court decision handed down Friday.

Mr Morrison had backed a plan to have the Liberal Party intervene and stop three sitting MPs – Alex Hawke, Sussan Ley and Trent Zimmerman – from facing internal party contests.

The Prime Minister and the federal Liberal Party gave the party’s NSW division until Monday to hold a long-delayed annual general meeting, as well as preselect candidates for three seats currently held by sitting Liberal MPs and Morrison allies Alex Hawke, Sussan Ley and Trent Zimmerman.

Matthew Camenzuli, from the New South Wales hard right faction, successfully challenged legal advice obtained by the party which suggested state Liberal officials cease to hold office after February 28 due to a failure to hold the annual general meeting.