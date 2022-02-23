News Politics Australian Politics Federal Labor MP Nick Champion resigns
Federal Labor MP Nick Champion resigns

Nick Champion
South Australian Labor MP Nick Champion has resigned from federal parliament. Photo: AAP
South Australian Labor MP Nick Champion has resigned from federal parliament.

The Spence MP formally resigned ahead of him seeking to shift to SA state politics.

Mr Champion will stand for Labor in the safe seat of Taylor at the state election next month.

House of Representatives Speaker Andrew Wallace said in a statement he had received Mr Champion’s resignation letter.

“Consideration will now be given to the possibility of holding a by-election, whilst being mindful that a general election is due to be held in the coming months,” Mr Wallace said in a statement.

There is just one sitting week expected before the upcoming federal election, due to be held by May 21.

Mr Champion was first elected to federal parliament in 2007.

Labor has preselected transport union organiser Matt Burnell for the Adelaide northern suburbs federal seat.

– AAP

