Palmer cancels speech due to ‘COVID-like symptoms’

United Australia Party leader Clive Palmer has pulled out of a major speech in Canberra at the last minute, because he has “COVID-like symptoms”.

The mining magnate was due to speak to the National Press Club on Tuesday, but abruptly cancelled the speech with just a couple of hours notice.

The NPC said in a tweet Mr Palmer had been directed not to travel from his home state of Queensland because of his symptoms.

A spokesman confirmed Mr Palmer was suffering “flu-like symptoms” and had received medical advice not to travel.

“It is hoped Mr Palmer’s address will be rescheduled for another time prior to the federal election,” the spokesman said.

Mr Palmer, 67, has been campaigning against COVID vaccine mandates. In December, he told the Federal Court he was not vaccinated against the virus.

Last week, Mr Palmer was in court in Sydney to give evidence in his defamation trial against Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan.

The mining magnate is the United Australia Party candidate for the Senate in Queensland. His party is seeking seats in the upper and lower house at the upcoming federal election.

Last election, he spent more than $80 million on advertising. That is expected to be replicated in the lead up to the 2022 poll.

-with AAP