Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce has “unreservedly apologised” to the Prime Minister for texts in which he described Mr Morrison as a “hypocrite and a liar”.

It is the the second texting scandal to erupt in a matter of days, each featuring cabinet members’ scathing and previously confidential appraisals of Mr Morrison’s character.

“He is a hypocrite and a liar from my observations and that is over a long time. I have never trusted him and I dislike how he earnestly rearranges the truth to a lie,” Mr Joyce wrote.

The full transcript, which News.com.au’s Samantha Maiden has seen and partially reproduced, was sent to an unidentified third party to be passed on to alleged sexual assault victim Brittany Higgins.

“I and Scott, he is Scott until I recognise his office, don’t get along,” Mr Joyce wrote.

“I have never trusted him and I dislike how he earnestly rearranges the truth to a lie.”

Lacerating appraisals

The latest scandal to rock the Coalition could not come at a worse time for Mr Morrison, who must face the voters by May.

It comes hot on the heels of lacerating texts also attacking the Prime Minister’s honesty and character and bared during Mr Morrison’s train-wreck appearance at the National Press Club.

Unlike Mr Joyce’s text, the author of the first message remains undisclosed.

In that text Mr Morrison was described as “a complete psycho”.

Facing yet another blow to his government’s chances of re-election, Mr Morrison was quick to insist there was no bad blood between himself and Mr Joyce.

“He sincerely apologised and I immediately accepted his apology in good faith,” Mr Morrison said.

“I understand Barnaby was in a different headspace last year, both professionally and personally, and so I know he genuinely no longer feels this way.

“Relationships change over time. Politicians are human beings too. We all have our frailties and none of us are perfect.”

Mr Morrison, who News.com.au reported was approached by an apologetic Mr Joyce in the hours before the text messages were published, said he bore no ill will for the Nationals leader and acknowledged that there was friction between the two in March 2021, when the texts were sent.

At the time, Mr Joyce was a disenchanted backbencher who had yet to mount his ultimately successful bid to regain the Nationals’ leadership.