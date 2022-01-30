Alan Tudge’s accuser slams inquiry as a ‘sanitising’ coverup

Live

A former Liberal staffer has voiced concern as to why she hasn’t participated in the inquiry surrounding her affair with Alan Tudge, saying it was set up to show the government in a positive light.

Mr Tudge stood aside as education minister last year while the Thom Inquiry was being undertaken into allegations of emotional and physical abuse made by his former staffer Rachelle Miller.

Tweeting a statement on Sunday, Ms Millar said when the inquiry was announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on December 2, she told the government she would not participate as long as it forbade investigations which might amount to criminal conduct.

“The government has not listened to the concerns I expressed and has refused to negotiate the terms of reference,” she said.

“The sanitisation of the inquiry in this way all but guarantees the government the positive view of history in relation to these events which suit its agenda, its view of the world and its immediate political interest.”

She also said one term of reference required the inquiry to be completed by January 28.

“The government’s rush to judgement and sanitising of the terms of reference smacks of a political fix,” she said.

The government also declined to assure her she would receive a complete copy of any report, she added.

-AAP