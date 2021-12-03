News Politics Australian Politics Nationals MP Damian Drum to retire at election
Nationals MP Damian Drum will leave federal politics at the next election, which is due by May. Photo: Getty
Nationals MP Damian Drum has added his name to the growing list of coalition politicians to retire at the federal election.

Mr Drum, who represents the safe seat of Nicholls in Victoria’s north, announced his retirement on Friday after the sitting year wrapped up.

“I am very aware that this is a job where anything less than 110 per cent is doing a disservice to the people who have put their faith in you to represent them,” Mr Drum said.

“Following discussions with my nearest and dearest in recent weeks, I believe now is the perfect time to pass the baton to someone who will represent the National Party in Nicholls and who will represent the region from within government.”

The Nationals chief whip entered federal politics in 2016 from the Victorian parliament.

His retirement takes to 11 the number of federal Coalition politicians leaving politics.

Greater Shepparton deputy mayor Rob Priestly in October announced he would run for Nicholls, amid frustrations about federal climate policy.

But Mr Drum issued a parting warning about electing an independent.

“Do they (voters) want a representative who has the ear of the prime minister and deputy prime minister, and all government ministers?” Mr Drum posed.

“Or do they want a representative who sits on a Labor-aligned crossbench while writing letters to ministers in the hope of getting a project briefing in two months’ time?”

-AAP

Damian Drum
