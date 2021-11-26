News Politics Australian Politics Zoe Daniel, former ABC journalist and TND columnist runs against Liberal MP Tim Wilson
Updated:

Zoe Daniel, former ABC journalist and TND columnist runs against Liberal MP Tim Wilson

Zoe Daniel
Ms Daniel will stand in the traditionally safe Liberal seat of Goldstein. Photo: Zoe Daniel
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Former ABC journalist Zoe Daniel will attempt to unseat Liberal MP Tim Wilson from his safe Melbourne seat of Goldstein.

Ms Daniel, who until recently was a regular contributor to The New Daily, will run as an independent against the assistant energy minister in the bayside seat at the election due by May.

“The next parliament is critical to the future of our children, our environment, our economy, and our planet now and for generations to come,” the former foreign correspondent said.

“As my 14-year-old son powerfully puts it: ‘you have a chance to do something for all of us, Mum’,” she added.

“If not now, when? If not me, who? Your vote is your voice.”
Former Liberal minister and Goldstein MP Ian Macphee endorsed Ms Daniel’s run.

“The time is long overdue for the Goldstein community to be represented by an MP who truly reflects their aspirations,” he said.

Mr Wilson won the seat by a margin of 7.8 per cent in 2019, but it has since been the subject of a redistribution.

-AAP

Topics:

election Tim Wilson Zoe Daniel
Follow Us

Live News

Keanu Reeves
The surprise moment we were reminded Keanu Reeves is the kindest actor in Hollywood
Scott Morrison
Turncoats and texts: Morrison’s five biggest political headaches from a bruising week
William Tyrrell
‘Painstaking’ William Tyrrell search extended amid wild weather
Solomons PM blames island unrest on foreign powers as Australia sends help
electricity prices
Electricity prices are falling. Here’s how to make the most of it
work/life
Six tips to maintain a healthy work/life balance as you return to office