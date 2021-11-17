Labor promises faster NBN for more homes

Live

One-and-a-half million homes and businesses would get higher quality internet under a broader $2.4 billion NBN plan should Labor win power at the coming federal election.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has promised more than 10 million premises will have “world-class” internet speeds by 2025 under a Labor government.

Households and businesses relying on copper wire for an internet connection will be given the option to switch to a fibre connection to the premise.

It is estimated up to 660,000 premises in regional areas and 840,000 in the suburbs stand to benefit.

“Depending upon the lottery of where you live, some people do have access to high speed broadband, some don’t,” Mr Albanese told the ABC on Wednesday.

“During COVID, access to high-speed broadband has been so important for students getting through school for people working from home.

“This isn’t a luxury; this is a part of 21st-century living.”

The policy is expected to cost $2.4 billion and create 12,000 jobs.

“It’s an investment in our future and it’s an investment in equity as well,” Mr Albanese said.

“Why is it that some communities and some places are just missing out?”

The opposition pitch to improve internet access follows Australia being ranked 59th in the world for average broadband speed.

Under Labor’s proposal, 7.5 million premises will be on a full-fibre connection on the NBN, or have access to it if faster speeds are needed.

Australia’s competition watchdog earlier this year flagged concerns about lower than expected internet speeds for customers on fibre-to-the-node connections under the existing copper network.

-AAP