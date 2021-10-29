Frydenberg backs net-zero plan, despite French criticism

Live

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has defended the federal government’s 2050 net-zero policy after French criticism that Australia must do more to reduce emissions.

Mr Frydenberg said the Coalition’s commitment to the mid-century goal was a significant step forward following negotiations with the Nationals.

On Thursday night, French president Emmanuel Macron urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to be more ambitious on climate change.

It was the leaders’ first conversation since Australia tore up a $90 billion submarine contract with France, sparking a major diplomatic rift.

“We’ve shown it’s not a binary choice between reducing emissions and growing the economy,” Mr Frydenberg told Sky News on Friday.

“We have installed renewable capacity in the country faster than we have seen in other nations. We’re walking the talk when it comes to reducing emissions.”

Mr Morrison and Mr Macron spoke about climate change ahead of the COP26 Glasgow summit, which starts on Sunday.

An Australian read out of the meeting said Mr Morrison spoke about his government’s recent commitment to net zero by 2050.

A French account of the call said Mr Macron encouraged Mr Morrison to adopt ambitious measures to tackle climate change.

“In particular, the ratcheting up of the nationally determined contribution, the commitment to cease production of coal at the national level and broader and greater Australian support to the International Solar Alliance,” it said.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese warned global leaders would have long memories of Australia’s climate change policies ahead of the Glasgow summit.

Mr Albanese said the delay in signing up to the mid-century goal could have ramifications for international relations.

“People on the global stage – they’re not goldfish. They have memories,” he said.

“We have a prime minister who has opposed renewable energy targets, who opposed net zero by 2050, who has ridiculed electric vehicles. They see that and mark Australia down.”

Labor insists it is waiting to see what comes from the Glasgow conference before releasing its climate targets.

The government has released projections showing Australia will reduce emissions by 30 to 35 per cent by 2030 on 2005 levels.

But it is refusing to lift its 26 to 28 per cent end-of-decade target.

Mr Morrison has committed to release modelling underpinning the government’s 2050 plan in coming weeks. Officials are still working on how the material is presented.

Mr Frydenberg said Treasury officials were seconded to help produce modelling for the net-zero target.

“We did provide input in relation to particular issues like risks premiums and cost of capital, were no actions taken on a net-zero target,” he said.

-AAP