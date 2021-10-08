News Politics Australian Politics Scott Morrison’s revamped cabinet sworn in
Scott Morrison’s revamped cabinet sworn in

morrison reshuffle
Friday's swearing-in was held remotely, due to Canberra's virus lockdown. Photo: AAP
Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s reshuffled cabinet has been sworn in, following the resignation of Christian Porter over accepting anonymous cash for legal fees.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor has taken on Mr Porter’s former industry portfolio after the latter’s departure from cabinet.

Mr Taylor was on mute during the virtual swearing at Government House on Friday, beset by technical difficulties, so had to re-take his oath.

Victorian MP Tim Wilson became an assistant minister to Mr Taylor.

Others sworn in by Governor-General David Hurley included Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price, who picked up Mr Porter’s old science and technology responsibilities.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke joined the cabinet, while Western Australian MP Ben Morton became special minister of state and public service minister.

He was appointed Mr Morrison’s assistant minister following the 2019 election.

The latest reshuffle was sparked by the resignation from cabinet of Mr Porter, who used anonymous donations to help cover legal fees.

He sued the ABC over a story about a now-deceased woman’s historical rape allegation which he emphatically denies.

The case was settled before trial.

-AAP

Scott Morrison
