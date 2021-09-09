The federal government has angrily denied Labor claims it bungled an opportunity to secure “millions” of Pfizer doses in 2020, after newly revealed emails showed the pharma giant was eager to ink a deal with Australia in June last year.

A letter from Mr Hunt to Pfizer in May 2020, seen by The New Daily, encouraged the company to “work closely with the TGA” on its new vaccines.

The opposition on Wednesday released emails, obtained under Freedom Of Information, which they claimed showed the government “couldn’t even be bothered arranging a meeting” with Pfizer to talk about their world-leading COVID jab.

But Health Minister Greg Hunt accused the Opposition of pushing discredited claims on the government’s moves to procure vaccines.

“Prime ministers and presidents around the world had been, frankly, busting down the Pfizer company’s door to get an early supply of vaccines for their people,” said Labor’s shadow health minister, Mark Butler.

“This government just took a too little, too late approach to an urgent way in which to address this global crisis.”

But a separate letter from Mr Hunt, obtained by TND, showed he had been in contact with Pfizer from April 2020 – two months before the Labor-obtained emails begin.

In a May letter to Pfizer Australia’s managing director Anne Harris, Mr Hunt refers to a letter she sent him the previous month.

In his response, Mr Hunt said he was “pleased to hear of the new therapies and vaccines” that Pfizer was developing, and asked her to keep the health department informed on “outcomes of early studies of the new mRNA vaccine”.

“I look forward to working with you as Australia continues to navigate this pandemic and beyond,” the letter concluded.

Labor FOI shows Pfizer contacts

Labor MP Ged Kearney obtained, under FOI, numerous emails between Pfizer and the federal health department.

The correspondence, from June to August 2020, showed Pfizer touting its ability to deliver vaccines at “unprecedented speed”, and urging the government to lock in meetings and deals as other nations like the United States and Japan were reserving supplies.

Labor claimed the emails showed the government had gotten bogged down in bureaucratic red tape, instead of being fast-tracked to battle the pandemic.

“As the vaccine development landscape is moving swiftly, including through engagements with other nations, I am requesting this meeting occur at the earliest opportunity,” a Pfizer representative, whose name was redacted from the email release, wrote to the Department of Health on June 30, 2020.

A letter directly to Mr Hunt, also sent June 30, said Pfizer had “the potential to supply millions of vaccine doses by the end of 2020” and the ability to “rapidly scale up” production to hundreds of millions of doses in 2021.

Notes from a subsequent July 10 meeting, generated by the health department and also revealed in the FOI release, note Pfizer wanted “discussions to move as quickly as possible”.

The company also told the department it could “deploy at unprecedented speed” and “possibly … by the end of the year”.

It wasn’t until August 5 that the department’s notes say Mr Hunt’s office joined direct meetings.

Australia didn’t sign a deal with Pfizer until November 5, 2020.

The first doses did not arrive until February 2021.