Defence won’t land planes in Kabul: Dutton

Australia won’t send planes into Afghanistan’s Kabul airport while it’s engulfed by chaos as people attempt to flee the Taliban.

Videos have emerged of people swarming Kabul’s airport to try to get on military evacuation flights.

Footage has shown people clinging to planes taking off, with some seen falling to their deaths.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton has authorised plans for troops and equipment to help evacuate citizens still in Afghanistan.

“We won’t be landing into Kabul in these circumstances and obviously we’ve got a base close by which is safe and secure in the UAE,” he told the Nine Network on Tuesday.

“That’s where we’ll stage from, but we’ll work with the Americans and others including the Turks et cetera to make a very difficult, tragic situation the best it could be.”

More than 250 Australian defence personnel will be deployed to support three RAAF aircraft to evacuate citizens and visa holders under a US-led operation.

The government will help citizens working with non-government organisations, contractors and dual nationals, who had stayed since Australia shut its embassy in May.

“We’ll provide assistance to withdraw them and that will take some time,” Mr Dutton said.

He took no issue with the way the US had handled the withdrawal.

“They’re either damned if they’re in place and they’re damned if they withdraw,” Mr Dutton said.

“We would have, I think, suffered multiple terrorist attacks of a significant scale had we not gone into Afghanistan 20 years ago. It was always going to be a difficult departure.”

Mr Dutton stressed allied troops who served in Afghanistan should be proud of their service.

“You could stay in Afghanistan for another 20 years, another 100 years and you may or may not see peace,” he said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said Afghan people in Australia on temporary visas would be supported and none made to return to their home country for now.

Labor’s foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong criticised the government’s efforts as too little, too late.

“We have both Australian citizens, but importantly, people who have helped us, who have not yet been able to have their visas considered, who are still in Afghanistan, who are still in Kabul,” she said.

“That is something that has been on the cards for a long time

“Our national interest is in ensuring those who helped us are helped.”

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said the scenes in Kabul were “gut-wrenching” but that he stood “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw forces.

In a televised address on Tuesday morning (Australian time), Mr Biden said he had faced a choice of sticking to a previously negotiated agreement to withdraw US troops this year or sending thousands more service members back into Afghanistan for a “third decade” of war.

“I stand squarely behind my decision,” Mr Biden said from the White House East Room.

“After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces.”

Since April, 430 Afghan employees, as well as their families, have been brought to Australia.

More are expected to be evacuated in coming weeks.

The US has sent about 3000 extra troops to evacuate embassy staff and others as the capital fell.

Britain is also deploying troops to help its nationals and local translators flee.

-with AAP