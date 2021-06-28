Voter support for the federal Coalition has remained steady, despite COVID-19 vaccine rollout problems, an array of new restrictions and lockdowns Australia-wide, and last week’s Nationals spill.

The Coalition’s primary vote was unchanged at 41 per cent, and satisfaction with Prime Minister Scott Morrison has lifted a point, according to the latest Newspoll published in The Australian newspaper on Monday.

The poll period covered the Victorian lockdown, vaccine rollout frustrations, the start of the Sydney lockdown and state border closures to NSW.

The opposition gained some ground with Labor’s primary vote lifting one point to 37 per cent while satisfaction. Leader Anthony Albanese’s performance lifted two points to 40 per cent.

But the poll shows that 45 per cent of voters are still unsatisfied with the Opposition Leader’s performance, and 15 per cent were uncommitted.

When it came to deciding who would make the better prime minister, the result was unchanged for Mr Morrison at 53 per cent.

Mr Albanese gained a point, to 33 per cent, with 15 per cent undecided.

The two-party preferred split remains close. Labor inched one step forward to 51 per cent while the Coalition took one step back to 49 per cent.

The Greens remained stable on 11 per cent while One Nation stayed the same at 3 per cent, The Australian‘s report says.

The tiny shift to Labor appears to have come from other minor parties which fell from 9 per cent to 8 per cent.

The Coalition’s primary vote remained about the same as its election result of 41 per cent. Labor’s primary vote of 37 per cent is up on its 2019 election result of 33.3 per cent.