Updated:

Barnaby Joyce has rewarded supporter Bridget McKenzie, pictured here when she was elected Nationals deputy in 2017. Photo: AAP
Nationals Senate Leader Bridget McKenzie has been returned to a ministerial role following Barnaby Joyce’s election as party leader and deputy prime minister.

Mr Joyce was re-elected as the Nationals leader in a party spill last week and rolled out portfolio changes on Sunday.

Backers of former Nationals Leader Michael McCormack have lost out, with Darren Chester dumped as a minister, while Resources Minister Keith Pitt is no longer in cabinet.

Mr Chester’s ministry of veterans affairs will be taken by Andrew Gee.

David Littleproud and Bridget McKenzie were with Barnaby Joyce when he confirmed he had won back leadership of the Nationals. Photo: AAP

Senator McKenzie is back as regionalisation, regional education and regional health minister, a year and a half after quitting cabinet over the sports rorts scandal.

She will also be responsible for emergency management.

Nationals deputy David Littleproud will now serve as minister for agriculture and northern Australia after handing over his emergency management role.

Local Government Minister Mark Coulton has also been dumped and his role will be taken up by Kevin Hogan, who is already assistant minister to the deputy prime minister.

-AAP

