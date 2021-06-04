Chris Minns is the new leader of the NSW Labor party, after Michael Daley pulled out of the race.

The NSW Labor caucus convened on Friday at NSW Parliament, with Mr Daley withdrawing his candidacy for the party’s leadership.

Mr Daley, who represents the seat of Maroubra, had previously insisted he had the 15 MP signatures needed to confirm his nomination.

Mr Minns had already secured at least 23 votes from a caucus total of 50.

But Mr Daley ultimately decided not to nominate for the leadership, making Mr Minns the sole candidate. He was thus elected unanimously.

Mr Daley said after the meeting that he halted his leadership tilt “for the good of the party” as Mr Minns had a clear majority of caucus support.

“It was important that we unite today – Chris and I had a very constructive meeting this morning,” Mr Daley said.

“He agreed he would be a leader for all of the caucus, all of the party.”

The caucus meeting was the first since Jodi McKay stepped down as Labor leader last week following a poor showing in the Upper Hunter by-election.

Ms McKay at the time said she had been destabilised by people who never accepted she’d won the 2019 leadership ballot against Mr Minns.

Mr Minns, the MP for Kogarah, promised in his leadership pitch to provide a more positive alternative to the decade-old coalition government.

He said a Labor NSW government in 2023 would support domestic manufacturing and develop “good, well-paying, middle-class jobs”.

It’s third time lucky for Mr Minns, 41, who had twice previously contested for leadership of the party.

He entered NSW Parliament in 2015 and had most recently been Labor’s transport spokesman.

-with AAP